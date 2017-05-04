Credit Suisse sees UTX reaching $136

We hosted an investor meeting with United Tech (NYSE:UTX) CEO Greg Hayes in Boston earlier this week, says Credit Suisse.

"Following this, and first-quarter earnings last week, we leave our above-consensus earnings-per-share forecasts largely unchanged. Amid a re-rating of peers, and greater confidence in the near and medium-term earnings and cash flow outlook, we raise our target price to $136 from $127."

"We retain our Outperform rating, as we feel reassured that a number of the points that drove our ratings upgrade at the turn of the year are starting to play out... We continue to think 2018 will see a marked acceleration in EPS and FCF after three years of stasis; it would be curious if this did not result in an improvement in both valuation and the share price."