Shell +2% as profit and cash flow soar, debt drops

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) +2.1% premarket after Q1 earnings of $0.46/share beat the $0.37 analyst consensus, and revenues rose 48% Y/Y to $71.8B.

Shell's Q1 profit on a current cost-of-supplies basis soared to $3.4B, up more than 4x from $814M for the same period last year; Q1 profit in the upstream business totaled $540M compared with a loss a year ago, and profit in the downstream division rose 24% Y/Y to $2.49B.

Cash flow from operating activities rose by $700M Y/Y to $9.5B, which should reassure investors nervous about the impact that the slump in oil prices would have on their dividends.

Shell is "becoming a cash generating machine," says Brewin Dolphin analyst Iain Armstrong. “With new projects starting and higher-cost assets being sold, you’d expect cash generation to only increase."

Net debt fell for a second straight quarter to $72B, while gearing narrowed to 27.2% at the end of Q1 from 28% at year-end 2016; CFO Jessica Uhl says Shell aims to lower the figure to 20% over time.