Spirit Realty plunges 15% on trouble with tenants

A "confluence of issues" on a number of the company's credit watch list tenants resulted in an unusually high credit loss in Q1.

Given the continuing issues in retail, and with Shopko as the company's largest tenant, Spirit (NYSE:SRC) is cutting its outlook for 2017, and significantly reducing any acquisition activity.

Q1 AFFO of $98M or $0.20 per share was down from $0.22 a year ago, and missed estimates by $0.02.

Full-year AFFO is now seen at $0.80-$0.84, and the $250M acquisition target is pulled.

Downgrades are rolling in - we count six so far.

Shares -15% premarket

