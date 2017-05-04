Chinese metals prices plunge; iron ore -8%

Chinese metals prices tumble amid fears that expected demand for infrastructure and construction projects in China may not materialize as expected.

Iron ore futures plunged 8% - as far as China's market regulators allow in a single day - at 485 yuan/ton ($70.32), extending losses after a four-day rally was reversed yesterday, hot-rolled coil futures also dropped by the daily maximum of 7%, while steel rebar futures plunged 6.2% to wipe out last week’s gains.

Iron ore and steel rebar prices are now down ~20% from four-year highs reached in March.

Already weak sentiment is exacerbated after six Chinese government agencies pledged to curb runaway local government debt by stricter oversight of projects.

In premarket trading: BHP -1.4% , RIO -0.5% , VALE -1.5% , CLF -1.2% .

Among other relevant tickers: OTCPK:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY, OTCQX:FSUMF, OTC:ANFGF