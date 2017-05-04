GoDaddy -3.8% on 24M share follow-on offering, repurchase

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) is 3.8% lower premarket after news that its shareholders are offering 24M shares in a follow-on offering and repurchase arrangement.

Underwriters get an option to buy an additional 3.615M shares of Class A common stock in the offering. GoDaddy won't get any proceeds from the sale.

Selling stockholders including affiliates of KKR, Silver Lake Partners, Technology Crossover Ventures, and YAM Special Holdings (owned by company founder Bob Parsons).

With the completion of the offering, GoDaddy expects to repurchase from those selling stockholders $275M in LLC units of Desert Newco (along with a corresponding number of shares of Class B stock) at the same per-share price.