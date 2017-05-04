TransCanada sells stakes in two gas pipelines to TC Pipeline for $765M

TransCanada (NYSE:TRP) agrees to sell its remaining 49.3% interest in Iroquois Gas Transmission System and an 11.8% stake in Portland Natural Gas Transmission System to TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) for $765M.

TRP says the deal value consists of $597M in cash and the assumption of $168M in proportionate debt at Iroquois and PNGTS.

The Iroquois pipeline transports natural gas under long-term contracts and extends from the TransCanada Mainline system near Waddington, N.Y., to markets in the U.S. northeast; the PNGTS interstate natural gas pipeline starts near Westbrook, Me., and ends near Boston.

TRP already sold a 49.9% stake in PNGTS to its TC Pipelines MLP in January 2016; through its subsidiaries, TRP owns a ~26% in TCP.