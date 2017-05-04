Rite Aid talks Walgreens scenarios

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) expects shareholders to receive $6.50 per share if a deal with Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) is finalized.

The disclosure was made in the company's 10-K, and is based on conversations with the FTC on divesting 1,200 stores. The final amount could be higher or lower as described below by the company.

Rite Aid: "The exact per share merger consideration will be determined based on the number of retail stores that WBA agrees to divest in connection with the parties' efforts to obtain the required regulatory approvals for the Merger, with the price set at $7.00 per share if 1,000 stores or fewer retail stores are required to be divested and at $6.50 per share if 1,200 retail stores are required to be divested (or more, if WBA agrees to sell more). If the required divestitures fall between 1,000 and 1,200 stores, then there will be a pro-rata adjustment of the price per share."

SEC Form 10-K