Moynihan talks economy, 'free' research

Speaking on the sidelines of a Bloomberg event, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) CEO Brian Moynihan says his lender isn't seeing a lending slowdown, though it's also not "growing that fast."

Credit metrics continue to improve - "We've been very careful" to "drive our business the way we want."

Addressing new regulations (out of the EU) regarding the way research is paid for, Moynihan calls sell-side operations a "very valuable part of what we do." Research, he says, "is for the benefit of the entire franchise ... not inexpensive."

See: Era of 'free' research ends