Globalstar -5.6% despite narrowing loss in Q1

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) is 5.6% lower premarket after posting Q1 earnings where loss narrowed due to some noncash adjustments, and core earnings rose thanks to a near-13% revenue boost.

Valuation may be running more to M&A value (after the run-up in spectrum holder Straight Path Communications) than fundamentals; shares in GSAT are up 9.8% over the past month.

The company continues to improve ARPU across all major types of revenue, says CEO Jay Monroe. A boost in Duplex ARPU to 26% contributed significantly to loss reduction.

Revenue breakout: Service revenues, $21.48M (up 14.6%); Subscriber equipment sales, $3.2M (up 2.7%).

Both SPOT and Duplex service revenue were up $1.3M thanks to higher ARPU.

Loss from operations fell 3% to $15.2M, and net loss dropped from $26.9M to $20.2M.

EBITDA rose 23% to $5.4M and beat and expected $4.2M.

