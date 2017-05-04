BlackRock's Rieder: Ultralong bond not that big of a deal

The Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee's recommendation for 20-year bonds to 'fill in the yield curve' is far more impactful and thoughtful than the idea of 50-year paper, BlackRock's CIO of Global Fixed Income Rick Rieder (who used to sit on the TBAC) tells Bloomberg.

Yes, Treasury could do some ultralong issuance, but the amount of $10B-$15B vs. a $14T Treasury market isn't significant, and wouldn't impact how Rieder and team thought about rate exposure or the yield curve.

There would be demand, though, given the need for pension funds and insurance companies to have longer-dated assets alongside their obligations.

