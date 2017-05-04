Stocks open flat amid more earnings

Stocks open flat as investors weigh more positive earnings reports and await a congressional vote on health care reform; S&P and Dow flat, Nasdaq -0.1% .

Even if the vote passes the House today, the bill would also need to pass the Senate to become law, which could prove challenging, but success in the House still could be an encouraging sign for investors, who have grown more skeptical of Pres. Trump's ability to deliver on his pro-growth promises.

Among key earnings reports, Facebook -1.8% despite reporting better than expected earnings and revenues, and Tesla -2.9% after missing earnings estimates but reaffirming its H1 production outlook.

European bourses remain higher, with France's CAC +1% , Germany's DAX +0.7% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.1% ; in Asia, China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.3% while Japan's Nikkei was closed for a holiday.

U.S. crude oil -2.2% at $46.77/bbl to its lowest levels since OPEC announced its production cut agreement on November 30; the loss extends WTI's decline so far this week to 5%.

U.S. Treasury prices tick lower; the benchmark 10-year yield is 4 bps higher at 2.36%.

Still ahead: factory orders, EIA natural gas inventory