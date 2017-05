The mREIT sector continued a scorching 2017 in April with a 3.46% gain - bringing the year-to-date advance to 14.66%, according to REIT.com. This compares to the S&P 500 up 1.03% in April and 7.16% for the year.

On a 12-month trailing basis, mREITs are higher by 32.82% vs. the S&P 500's 17.92%.

The flipside to the big move in mREITs, of course, is that they're no longer on sale. After years of the stocks trading at discounts to book value, premiums are now the norm.

ETFs: MORL, REM, MORT