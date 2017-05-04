Anheuser-Busch InBev rallies on improved profit

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD +4.8% ) knocked out higher-than-anticipated profit in Q1 as the brewer's business in Brazil improved and the mix of U.S. sales skewed to higher margin beers.

Total volume in Q1 of 147.9M hectoliters topped the expectation of analysts. Sales of Stella Artois jumped 20% Y/Y globally, while Budweiser surprised with 16% growth outside of the U.S.

A-B management says the integration of SABMiller is on track. $252M of synergies were lapped up in Q1. Capital expenditures of $3.7B are expected for this year.

A-B revenue outlook: "While recognizing the increased volatility in some of our key markets, we expect to accelerate total revenue growth in FY17, driven by the solid growth of our global brands and strong commercial plans, including revenue management initiatives."

A-B dividend outlook: "We continue to expect dividends to be a growing flow over time, although growth is expected to be modest given the importance of deleveraging."

