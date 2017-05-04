More o Church & Dwight's Q1

Church & Dwight (CHD +4.5% ) reports organic sales growth of 2.3% in Q1 driven by volume growth of 2.7%.

Consumer domestic net sales grew 1.8% to $659.7M, led by 2.2% growth in personal care products.

Consumer international net sales increased 12.3% to $143.1M.

Specialty products net sales +0.8% to $74.4M.

Adjusted gross margin rate improved 110 bps to 45.7%.

SG&A expense rate +20 bps to 12.8% primarily due to the Brazil charge.

Adjusted operating margin rate up 170 bps to 22.8%.

Q2 Guidance: Organic sales growth: ~+1% to 2%;Adjusted EPS: $0.37.

FY2017 Guidance: Organic sales growth: ~+3%; Adjusted gross margin rate: 46.1% (+40 bps); SG&A expense rate: 12.8% (+20 bps); Adjusted operating margin rate: 21.3% (+40 bps); Diluted EPS: $1.75 to $1.77; Adjusted EPS: $1.92.