Pioneer Natural -3% after missing production guidance, lowering oil mix

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD -3.2% ) opens sharply lower despite beating Q1 earnings estimates, as it guides Q2 production below expectations.

PXD produced 248.9K boe/day in Q1 vs. 221.8K in the year-ago quarter, but its Q2 production outlook for 254K-259K boe/day is lower than the analyst consensus estimate of 262K; PXD also trimmed its FY 2017 oil percentage guidance to 60% from 62%, likely driven by fewer Permian completions.

PXD says the average price it received for its oil during Q1 jumped ~75% Y/Y to $49.05/boe.