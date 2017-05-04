Regeneron up nearly 5% after results, Dupixent numbers

Roughly 1.8K doctors have already written a Dupixent prescription in the U.S., says management, speaking on the earnings call. In total, more than 3.5K prescriptions have been written, and it's too early to say if the rate is peaking.

Next for Dupixent would be patients less than the age of 12, and a Phase 3 study for that began this quarter.

Eylea U.S. sales in Q1 of $854M were up 9% Y/Y. Bayer is selling outside the U.S., and racked up $484M vs. $419M in Q1 a year ago. The company affirms full-year Eylea sales outlook for single digit percentage growth over 2016.

Conference call reporting from Bloomberg's Tatiana Darie.

