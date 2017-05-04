Windstream -7.3% to 52-week lows after Q1 miss

Windstream Holdings (NASDAQ:WIN) is off 7.3% and hitting new 52-week lows today after sharp misses in its Q1 earnings

Net loss narrowed to $111.3M from a year-ago $231.9M. OIBDAR came to $498M, down 9% and narrowly missing an expected $499.2M.

"We saw improved ILEC consumer revenue and broadband trends during the quarter," said CEO Tony Thomas. "Enterprise contribution margin also grew year-over-year. We expect Adjusted OIBDAR and margin trends to improve through 2017 as a result of continued access expense management and synergies ramping throughout the year."

Revenue by segment: ILEC (consumer and small business), $391M (down 2%); Wholesale, $157.5M (down 3%); Enterprise, $525.5M (up 2%); CLEC (consumer and small business), $140.3M (up 9%).

Customers declined across the board: In ILEC Consumer, households served dropped 7% to 1.34M; high-speed Internet customers fell 4% to 1.05M and digital TV customers dropped 11% to 310,000. ILEC Small Business customers dropped 8% to 133,000 and Enterprise customers dropped 2% to 35,300.

In CLEC, consumer customers fell 7% to 647,400 and Small Business customers dropped 21% to 95,500.

