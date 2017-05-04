TreeHouse Foods down sharply after earnings

Treehouse Foods (THS -11.9% ) reports Q1 profit below expectations amid what it calls an "anemic and uneven" sentiment across the entire food space.

Sales and profit were both up during the quarter as the company's acquisitions factored in, but selling and distribution expenses increased 22% Y/Y to cut into the bottom line.

Segment direct operating income percentage: Baked goods -80 bps to 12.3%, Beverages -380 bps to 21.9%, Condiments -170 bps to 10.2%, Meals +80 bps to 10.5%, Snacks +50 bps to 4.3%.

