Sequential Brands spikes after earnings, Martha Stewart-QVC deal

Sequential Brands Group (SQBG +14% ) inks a multi-year agreement with QVC for the Martha Stewart brand.

Under the new agreement, QVC will launch several categories for the brand including skincare, fashion apparel, and food and beverage.

“I am thrilled to partner with QVC, which offers unique opportunities to engage directly with an even broader audience, bringing to life several new categories for the Martha brand including beauty and fashion," says Martha Stewart, who will appear on QVC to promote the products.

The new collaboration is expected to launch in the second half of this year.

Sequential Brands reported earnings earlier today.

