More on Spartan Motors' Q1

Spartan Motors (SPAR +2.3% ) reports Emergency response sales rose 95.1% to $80.2M in Q1.

Fleet vehicles & services sales declined 9.1% to $53.92M.

Specialty chassis & vehicles slipped 1% to $32.95M.

Gross margin rate decreased 200 bps to 9.8%.

SG&A expense rate dropped 140 bps to 8.7%.

Adjusted EBITDA margin rate +40 bps to 2.5% for the quarter.

FY2017 Guidance: Revenue: $650M to $700M; Adjusted EBITDA: $26.5M to $29M; Income tax expense: $1.5M to $2.3M; Interest expense of ~$0.8M; Adjusted EPS: $0.36 to $0.41; Shares outstanding: ~35M.