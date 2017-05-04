Freeport McMoRan, Indonesia start contract negotiations

Freeport McMoRan (FCX -3.2% ) and Indonesian authorities begin negotiations over the contract dispute that has caused the miner to scale down operations in the country.

CEO Richard Adkerson met today with the mining minister and other officials from the central and Papua provincial government in Jakarta to discuss a range of disagreements including legal assurances over investments beyond 2021, tax rates, and a government requirement for FCX to divest a 51% stake in its local operations.

"So long as we're progressing to... a mutually acceptable resolution, there would be no arbitration," Adkerson says.

FCX last month received an export permit valid until February 2018 allowing it to resume export shipments until at least October 2017, pending further negotiations.