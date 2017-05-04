Southern Copper profit jumps 70% on higher metals prices

Southern Copper (SCCO -2.4% ) reports a 70% Y/Y increase in Q1 earnings to $314M on a 27% rise in revenues to $1.6B, as average copper prices rose 25% and zinc prices jumped 66% from a year ago.

SCCO says Q1 copper production fell slightly as last month's strike at its Toquepala and Cuajone copper mines as well as its Ilo refinery in Peru; the two mines together produced 310K metric tons of copper last year.

SCCO says its Toquepala expansion, which will add 100K tons/year of copper production as well as significant amounts of molybdenum, is moving forward on schedule; with the expansion, the company says it will produce 1M metric tons in 2019 vs. 900K last year.