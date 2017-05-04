Gogo jumps after Q1 revenue beat

After revenue beat expectations in its Q1 report, Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) has moved up 4.9% and is pennies off its 52-week high.

Net loss widened but in line with analyst expectations, to $41.4M. Adjusted EBITDA fell to $10.7M, below an expected $11.9M.

Revenues grew nearly 17% and beat, however, with increased customer usage across all its segments.

Revenue breakout: Service, $146.5M (up 23.4%); Equipment, $18.9M (down 17.9%).

It's reiterating guidance for full-year revenue of $670M-$695M (up 12-17% Y/Y, vs. consensus for $676.9M), EBITDA of $60M-$75M (vs. expected $67M), and capex of $290M-$330M.

