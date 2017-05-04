Tesla in reverse after bumpy conference call

There is a lot on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from analysts, but very little in the way of ratings adjustments following the company's Q1 earnings report and conference call.

The bearish lot of Goldman Sachs, Cowen and UBS is pointing to the lack of clarity on the Model 3 production timeline and Musk's comments on consumer confusion (3 not E).

"Tesla beat our estimates, displayed strong automotive and Tesla Energy gross margin, and reiterated first-half delivery guidance," summed up Baird's wrote Ben Kallo for the bull camp.

In an interchange with Goldman Sachs' analyst David Tamberrino during the conference call, Musk reiterated that the company is on track to produce 100K Model S/Model X units, while passing on specifics on quarterly consumer demand.

Automobile industry watchers without a Tesla rating to defend say that short-term execution risk on the Model 3 can't be ignored, but that the long-term thesis is still very much in play.

Sources: CNBC and Bloomberg