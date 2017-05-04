Chesapeake reverses lower as production falls more than expected

Chesapeake Energy (CHK -8.2% ), which indicated higher during the pre-market after reporting better than expected Q1 earnings, reverses sharply and is now more than 8% lower as production fell even as it spent more than analysts had estimated.

CHK's Q1 production of 528K boe/day came in near the midpoint of company guidance but fell 21% Y/Y and fell short of Wall Street expectations of 530K-536K boe/day.

CHK's Q1 capex of $576M also was well above analyst estimates of $494M; "CHK continues to outspend cash flow to move back to growth," Jefferies analysts say.

CHK also raises the lower end of its 2017 capex forecast by $200M to $2.1B but retained the upper end at $2.5B; it raises the lower end of its full-year production forecast to 197.5M boe from 194M, while maintaining the upper end of the range at 205M boe.