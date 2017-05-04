Greenlight Capital talks up GM share plan

Greenlight Capital expounds on its proposal to split General Motors (GM -1% ) into two trading classes in a letter to shareholders, and nominates three directors to the board.

Greenlight, which holds 3.6% of GM's shares, wants to separate the stock into a dividend class and a capital appreciation class.

"We believe that splitting GM’s stock would lead to a 27% to 79% appreciation in the share price," reads the letter.

"GM has one of the lowest price-to-earnings ratio of any global automobile manufacturer and the lowest of any company in the S&P 500, regardless of industry," notes Greenlight.

"The problem is not the business, but an inefficient capital structure. GM needs access to low cost capital to fund its operations and growth, and our two classes of mommon stock plan will deliver just that."

Source: Press Release