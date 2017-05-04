Gray Television buying Northeast station for $29M

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) is acquiring a New York/Vermont border station for $29M.

The company will acquire WCAX, serving Burlington, Vermont/Plattsburgh, N.Y., from Mt. Mansfield Television.

Including expected synergies, Gray says, the deal is at a multiple of less than six times expected blended 2016-2017 pro forma broadcast cash flow, and "We anticipate that the transaction will be leverage neutral, immediately free cash flow accretive, and funded primarily through the use of cash on hand at closing and, if necessary, borrowings under our existing senior credit facility."

Gray expects to close the deal in Q3.