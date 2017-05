Mortgage rates held steady in the latest Freddie Mac weekly survey, as U.S. Treasury yields made few moves following a weak advance Q1 GDP estimate and the Fed's widely expected decision to leave rates unchanged.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 4.02%, down from 4.03% in the previous week, and the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.27%, unchanged from the prior week.

A year ago at this time, the 30-year and 15-year fixed rates averaged a respective 3.61% and 2.86%.

ETFs: XHB, ITB