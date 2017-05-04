More on Sally Beauty's Q2

Sally Beauty (SBH +2.3% ) reports same-store sales declined 2% in Q2.

Segment sales: Sally Beauty Supply: $576M (-2.9%); Beauty Systems Group: $390.5M (+0.9%).

Segment same-store sales growth: Sally Beauty Supply: -2.4%; Beauty Systems Group: -1.2%.

Gross margin rate improved 80 bps to 50.5%.

Adjusted SG&A expense rate fell 30 bps to 34.3%.

Adjusted operating margin rate expanded 60 bps to 13.3%.

Inventory +1.8% to $917.3M.

Total store count +140 Y/Y to 5,184.

FY2017 Guidance: Same-store sales: ~flat; Gross margin rate: +20 bps to +30 bps; SG&A expense rate: 34.1% to 34.4%; Adjusted operating margin: Low-to-mid single digits; Capex: $115M to $120M; Net new store growth: ~2%.