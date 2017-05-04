Sprouts Farmers Market lower after earnings

Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM -1.1% ) reports comparable sales increased 1.1% in Q1 to top the consensus estimate for a 0.1% drop.

The company's gross margin rate fell 110 bps to 29.8% of sales, due in part to higher occupancy costs and a tough comparison.

SG&A expenses fell 20 bps to 2.8% of sales.

The company ended the quarter with 268 stores across 15 different states.

Looking ahead, Sproust expects full-year EPS of $0.87 to $0.91 vs. $0.89 consensus.

Previously: Sprouts Farmers Market beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (May 4)