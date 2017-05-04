Management proposals approved at Verizon annual meeting

Management proposals (mostly) won the day at Verizon's (NYSE:VZ) annual meeting, with its 12 directors elected overwhelmingly to one-year terms, but a shareholder proposal was too close to call.

Four management proposals won approval: ratifying Ernst & Young as auditor, executive compensation, the company's long-term incentive plan, and agreement with board recommendation for annual advisory votes on compensation.

Five shareholder proposals went down: to establish a Human Rights committee, issue a report on greenhouse gas reduction targets, amend clawback policy, adopt a stock retention policy, and limit savings plan matching contributions for execs.

One shareholder proposal will need to be decided by the final tabulation: whether to amend bylaws related to special shareholder meetings.