Q1 net loss of $16.4M or $0.23 per share vs. loss of $12.7M and $0.18 one year ago. Cash and cash equivalents of $126.3M down $12.6M from start of year.

Revenue of $2.3M was down from $2.5M a year ago, with Relistor royalty income of $2.1M vs. $2.2M in Q1 last year. Revenue estimates had been for $4.5M. Relistor partner Valeant reported $14.1M in sales in Q1, down from $16.6M a year earlier.

Previously: Progenics Pharmaceuticals misses by $0.04, misses on revenue (May 4)