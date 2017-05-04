Japan's Orix taking 22% stake, partnering with Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) is off an earlier halt and down 1.8% after news that Japanese financial-services firm Orix (NYSE:IX) is taking a 22% stake and entering a strategic partnership.

Those 11M shares will cost Orix about $627M, paid to FIMI ENRG L.P., Bronicki Investments and senior management.

That's a $57/share price at closing, vs. today's quote of $58.06.

Ormat will get exclusive rights to provision equipment for Orix's geothermal energy projects in markets outside of Japan (along with some co-investment rights inside Japan), while Orix will help Ormat obtain financing for its geothermal energy projects.

Orix will name three members to an expanded nine-seat Ormat board, with a fourth by mutual agreement between the companies.