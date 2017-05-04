Occidental Petroleum -2.5% as Q2 production outlook disappoints

Occidental Petroleum (OXY -2.5%) is lower despite beating Q1 earnings expectations, as its outlook for Q2 production is well below analyst estimates.
OXY says its global Q1 production fell 11% Y/Y to 584K boe/day from 657K boe/day and slightly below the 586K analyst consensus estimate; outlook in the Permian Basin, the focus of OXY's oil and gas operations - rose ~1% to 129K boe/day.
OXY expects to produce 580K-595K boe/day in Q2, short of analyst expectations of 633K.
Q1 revenues rose 30% Y/Y to $2.98B as realized oil prices averaged $49.04/bbl from $29.42 in the year-ago quarter.
Energy companies are broadly lower today as crude oil prices extend declines to YTD lows.