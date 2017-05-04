Oil -4% to five-month low; energy shares slump

At $45.88 per barrel, WTI crude is at a level not seen since late November, and before that, early August. It's also wiped out most of the gains seen since OPEC came to the rescue a year ago with plans for production cuts.

OPEC has delivered, but production continues to grow outside of that once all-powerful cartel.

Commerzbank's Eugen Weinburg: "At some point, the market should recognize OPEC isn't the most important player in the market any more. That is non-OPEC, and, above all, U.S. shale."

The S&P 500 is barely in the red, but the Energy Select SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLE) is off 2% , with the Oil & Gas Exploration SPDR (NYSEARCA:XOP) down 4.2% .

