AbbVie to present data on Crohn's disease studies

AbbVie announces that data from 20 abstracts in gastroenterology and hepatology programs will be presented at Digestive Disease Week in Chicago.

The company says it will present studies on two investigational treatments for moderately to severely active Crohn's disease on May 9.

The research to be presented includes a Phase 2 study that evaluates the safety and efficacy of multiple dosing regimens of upadacitinib as induction therapy in patients with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease after 16 weeks of treatment.

