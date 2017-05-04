No bid for gold as it drops to six-week low

Alongside a 4% decline in the price of oil to a five-month low today, gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) continues its slump, off another 1.4% to $1,231 per ounce. The metal was at $1,300 as recently as three weeks ago.

Today's move in gold is particularly notable given the rough session for the dollar (UUP -0.5% ).

The move also comes ahead of tomorrow's employment report, which may or may not bolster the case for a June rate hike.

