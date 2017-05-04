Hercules Capital owners not pleased with move to external management; shares -12%

The company last night announced its intention for a special meeting of stockholders to approve a transition to being externally managed.

The manager would be Hamilton Advisers, which has been formed by Hercules (HTGC -12.1% ) Chairman and CEO Manuel Henriquez.

Hercules says all the right things in the press release, but BDC Reporter suggests the move appears to be no more than Henriquez and team wanting their piece of the fortunes being made by asset management groups.

"Given that HTGC already has mounds of equity capital raised and an infrastructure ready to go, this is essentially a cash-less Management Buy-Out by Mr Henriquez, and the opportunity to oversee his own privately-owned asset management firm."