Energy stocks slump as oil prices plunge, bringing YTD loss to 12%

Energy stocks (XLE -2.2%) listed on the S&P 500 tumble ~2% amid plunging crude oil prices, bringing the sector’s YTD decline to 12%, the biggest fall of the 11 major groups and a stark reversal from last year's 23.7% surge for the sector.
The top U.S. oil ETF (USO -4.4%) gaps down to its lowest level in nearly six months, falling further below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages; the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas E&P ETF (XOP -4.1%) slumps to a nine-month low.
The fall in energy stocks is widespread: (MRO -5%) -4.6%, (DVN -3.7%) -3.4%, (EOG -3.6%) -3.4%, (OXY -3.2%) -2.9%, (HES -2.6%) -2.6%, (HAL -2.3%) -2.4%, (COP -2.4%) -2.3%, (CVX -2.2%) -2.1%, (SLB -1.6%) -1.6%, (XOM -1.3%) -1%, (BP -1%) -1%, (APC -0.7%) -0.6%.