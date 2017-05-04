Energy stocks slump as oil prices plunge, bringing YTD loss to 12%

Energy stocks (XLE -2.2% ) listed on the S&P 500 tumble ~2% amid plunging crude oil prices, bringing the sector’s YTD decline to 12%, the biggest fall of the 11 major groups and a stark reversal from last year's 23.7% surge for the sector.

The top U.S. oil ETF (USO -4.4% ) gaps down to its lowest level in nearly six months, falling further below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages; the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas E&P ETF (XOP -4.1% ) slumps to a nine-month low.