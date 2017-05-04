Targa Resources down more than 9% after earnings miss

Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $276.7M was up from $264.7M a year ago, but missed estimates for about $300M.

Citi's Faisel Khan says the miss was thanks to lower than expected margin in the company's logistics and marketing segment.

Q1 saw the closing of Targa's (TRGP -9.2% ) acquisition of additional Permian Basin assets, and CEO Joe Bob Perkins says he expects improved financial performance in Q2.

Q1 distributable cash flow of $194M vs. total common dividends of $180.3M ($0.91 per share) and total Series A preferred dividends of $22.9M.

