Viacom lower despite beat as Charter re-tiers networks

Viacom (VIA -6.8% , VIAB -5.8% ) is sharply lower after the company logged a beat with its fiscal Q2 earnings, but took a hit on the distribution front as cableco Charter shuffled five networks to its top tier.

The company faces likely lower affiliate fee revenues after Charter's move of MTV, VH1, Spike, BET and Comedy Central to its most expensive programming tier.

Those affiliate revenues rose 2% in Q2, part of overall revenues that rose nearly 9% with help from Paramount Pictures.

Revenue by unit: Media Networks, $2.39B (up 1%); Filmed Entertainment, $895M (up 37%).

In Media Networks, domestic revenues fell 2% while international revenues rose 11% (18% excluding currency effects). Affiliate revenues rose the aforementioned 2% (to $1.16B) while ad revenues fell 1% (to $1.11B).

At Paramount, domestic revenues were up 25% (to $458M) while international revenues climbed 51% (to $437M). Theatrical revenues were up 10% to $238M, while licensing revenues rose 45% to $347M, fed by Paramount TV production. Home entertainment revenues rose 29% to $198M.

Total debt increased to $12.19B by quarter's end; cash balance was $671M, up from $379M as of Sept. 30. In those six months, free cash flow increased 35% to $310M.

