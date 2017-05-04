American Funds Tax Exempt Bond Fund® A (AFTEX) April Summary

April monthly performance was: +0.66%

AUM of $13.4B

52-week performance vs. the S&P 500 is: -16%

$0.03 in dividends were paid in April

Top 10 Holdings as of 12/31/2016: Colorado St Gen Fd Rev General F 2%, Buckeye Ohio Tob Settlement Fi To 5.875%, Los Angeles Cnty Calif Trans 3%, Washington St Health Care Facs Rev 1.67%, Wisconsin St Gen Fd Annual App Genera 6%, Black Belt Engy Gas Dist 4%, Michigan Tob Settlement Fin Au Tobacc 6%, Illinois St Toll Hwy Auth 5%, Grand Parkway Transn Corp Tex Toll 5%, Oregon St For Previous Issues Full Fa 2%