Axiom's Johnson on CAT: "One of the most overvalued stocks we've ever seen"

Caterpillar (CAT -2.1% ) maintains sharp losses, as Axiom Capital's Gordon Johnson calls it "one of the most overvalued stocks we’ve ever seen."

Johnson attributes CAT's solid Q1 earnings beat to the timing of variable and period cost recognition and stock-based comp recognition rather than any economic factors, which he says does not bode well for the company in the future.

The analyst says CAT is fairly valued at $98, based on peak earnings which were goosed by one-time oil pipeline contracts and an unusually strong China stimulus - conditions he does not expect to be replicated.

Johnson speculates CAT framed the quarter as a beat to positively spin factors that will soon be used against it, as the SEC continues its accounting probe into the company.