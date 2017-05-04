CEO's big purchase of Cliffs stock is a sell signal, analyst says

Cliffs Natural Resources (CLF +1% ) CEO discloses a purchase of 200K shares this week worth ~$1.26M, but iron and steel bear Gordon Johnson at Axiom Capital thinks the move could be a sell signal, not a sign of a CEO's faith in his company.

Johnson says Goncalves' comments track record in buying CLF shares has been poor; the iron and steel bear says the last time the CEO made a substantial CLF buy in March 2015, the stock had plunged 81% within 10 months.

Goncalves "seems to be the most bullish right ahead of the most bearish of times for the iron ore markets - [which] we feel we are in the beginning innings of," Johnson writes.

In response, CLF says Johnson's statements are are "inaccurate and materially misleading," suggesting that such claims are "an intentional attempt to manipulate Cliffs' share price to support [the analyst's] bearish position."