iStar Financial up more than 5% after guidance boost

The company sees full-year income per share of $2.15-$2.65 vs. previous guidance of $0.65. Adjusted income per share is guided to $3-$3.50 from $1.50 previously.

The boost appears to be thanks to a move to spin off iStar's (STAR +5.6% ) ground net lease business. The company is selling a portfolio of 12 GNL companies to the newly-formed Safety, Income, and Growth, Inc., and in return getting $277M of cash with an expected gain of $150M to be booked in Q2 (Safety is borrowing the money to buy the properties).

Since the end of Q1, iStar has also gotten a favorable court ruling over a dispute with Lennar over master planned community in MD. iStar on April 21 received $231M of proceeds from Lennar - $114M remaining purchase price and $117 of interest and real estate taxes.

