WWE slips 3.8% as Q1 profits disappoint

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) is off 3.8% after Q1 profits missed expectations, though the company beat on revenues and added subscribers to its network.

The WWE Network ended the quarter with 1.697M subscribers (up 15.5%); of those, 1.165M were U.S. paid subs (up 13.4%) and 0.4M international paid subs (up 23.9%). Average paid subs rose to 1.49M from a year-ago 1.289M.

Results reflected some nonrecurring items, WWE noted, including $5.6M in legal expenses and $2.1M in film impairment charges. Operating income slipped to $4M largely because of "corporate and other" income that fell to a loss of $61M from a previous loss of $44.3M.

Revenue by segment, Media Division: Network, $46.5M (up 15.4%); Television, $64M (up 5.4%); Home Entertainment, $2.4M (down 27.3%); Digital Media, $5.7M (up 5.6%); Live Events, $32.1M (up 26.9%).

Revenue by segment, Consumer Products Division: Licensing, $20.1M (down 4.3%); Venue merchandise, $7.1M (up 29.1%); WWEShop, $7.9M (up 16.2%); WWE Studios, $1.3M (down 35%); Corporate and other, $1.3M (up 62.5%).

Press Release