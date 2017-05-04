Transocean, offshore drilling peers sink on sliding crude oil prices

Transocean (RIG -3.6% ) plunges as much as 6.5% despite posting a surprise Q1 profit and better than expected revenues, a strong enough quarter to prompt Evercore ISI analyst James West to say that RIG's report has "positive implications for the stock."

There were some reasons for disappointment: Q1 sales of $785M was 41% lower Y/Y even though it beat expectations, EBITDA margins fell to 52% from 59% in Q4, rig utilization was 43% vs. 51% in the year-ago period, and total contract backlog as of April 24 was $10.7B compared to $11.3B on Feb. 9.