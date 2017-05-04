Morgan Stanley to stop selling Vanguard mutual funds

Investors in Vanguard funds needn't worry as there's still plenty of places to buy Vanguard products, including directly online.

The issue is Vanguard's refusal to pay for access to the Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) 15.8K-strong brokerage force. Morgan Stanley's action is also part of a broader move to slash its mutual fund offering by 25% in order to focus research and due diligence on its own investment products.

Most of Vanguard's competitors pay MS anywhere from $250K-$850K per year in order to get their sales-folk access to brokers. Vanguard for years has refused to play along with this industry practice - part of why it's able to keep fees so low.