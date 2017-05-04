Canadian Natural "evaluating" more deals after $12.7B purchase, CEO says

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ -4% ) is not ruling out more deals even after its recent $12.7B purchase of a 70% stake in the Albian oil sands project, CEO Steve Laut says during today's earnings conference call.

But for now, Laut says the company is focused on completing the third phase of its Horizon oil sands mine expansion, closing its $12.7B purchase and paying down debt; CNQ spent $500M on debt reduction during the quarter.

CNQ's Q1 earnings of C$0.25 missed consensus estimates by C$0.05; analysts say the miss was driven by lower than expected commodity prices - even at an average realized price for oil of $47.05/bbl, up 102% Y/Y, and an average realized price for gas of $3.25/MMcft, up 45% Y/Y - and slightly higher operating costs.

Q1 production volumes of crude oil and NGLs averaged 231.6K bbl/day, 8% lower than in the year-ago period, which the company blames mostly on reliability issues at a third-party gas processing facility.