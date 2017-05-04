Snap at monthlong high amid new ad tools, content deals

Shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) closed up 3.5% , and crested $23 today (nearer its debut price), after word that the company is building new tools for advertisers and signing more original content deals.

Looking to scale its ad platform, it's rolling out self-service tools to help more marketers buy up ads quickly.

Snapchat Ad Manager allows for purchase of any of its formats with greater targeting using just a credit card, vs. buying directly from Snapchat sales or its ad partners.

The company has recently signed pacts for TV-like content with companies including NBCUniversal and A&E; today, Scripps Networks Interactive (NYSE:SNI) announced a deal that will bring food and home-related programs to Snapchat Discover.

That's an expansion of an earlier deal, and will mean that Food Network and HGTV will start producing shows for Snapchat.